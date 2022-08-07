Drive-by shooting at Malabar football field

by Anna-Lisa Paul
Investigations are continuing into a shooting at a football field in Malabar on Saturday.
A female resident of Kroton Avenue informed police she was standing in front of her home around 1.09 pm on August 6, when a silver Tiida sped past her, following which she heard several loud explosions and saw the occupants of the car firing in the direction of a football field.
At the time, there was a group of people gathered on the field.
No one was injured during the incident.
Acting on information, officers went to Phase Four, Malabar and found the car used in the incident, abandoned in one of the driveways of a newly constructed home which was unoccupied.
Officers from the Northern Division Crime Scene including Cpl Barrath and WPC Boyce processed the scene and recovered 17 spent shells and several lives rounds of ammunition in the car.
Further checks revealed the chassis and engine number had been removed.
