Drive-by shooting at Malabar football field

by An­na-Lisa Paul

In­ves­ti­ga­tions are con­tin­u­ing in­to a shoot­ing at a foot­ball field in Mal­abar on Sat­ur­day.

A fe­male res­i­dent of Kro­ton Av­enue in­formed po­lice she was stand­ing in front of her home around 1.09 pm on Au­gust 6, when a sil­ver Ti­i­da sped past her, fol­low­ing which she heard sev­er­al loud ex­plo­sions and saw the oc­cu­pants of the car fir­ing in the di­rec­tion of a foot­ball field.

At the time, there was a group of peo­ple gath­ered on the field.

No one was in­jured dur­ing the in­ci­dent.

Act­ing on in­for­ma­tion, of­fi­cers went to Phase Four, Mal­abar and found the car used in the in­ci­dent, aban­doned in one of the dri­ve­ways of a new­ly con­struct­ed home which was un­oc­cu­pied.

Of­fi­cers from the North­ern Di­vi­sion Crime Scene in­clud­ing Cpl Bar­rath and WPC Boyce processed the scene and re­cov­ered 17 spent shells and sev­er­al lives rounds of am­mu­ni­tion in the car.

Fur­ther checks re­vealed the chas­sis and en­gine num­ber had been re­moved.

