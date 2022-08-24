Drink driving: Mr. Paul Pelosi sentenced to five days in jail and to pay US$ 6,800

Entornointeligente.com /

Paul Francis Pelosi is a venture capital executive, and the husband of Nancy Pelosi, US House of Representatives Speaker. Paul Francis Pelosi, husband of United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been sentenced to five days in jail and ordered to pay US$6,800 after pleading guilty to drink driving in California.

But Mr. Pelosi will avoid any further incarceration after Napa County Superior Court Judge Joseph Solga gave him two days’ credit for the time he already served in jail following his arrest, and another two days’ credit for good behavior.

The 82-year-old has also been ordered to perform eight hours of community service instead of the remaining day.

The venture capital executive will also have to attend a three-month drink driver class, and install an ignition interlock device on his car, where the driver has to provide a breath sample before the engine will start.

Mr. Pelosi was arrested on May 28 after his Porsche Carrera collided with a Jeep on a highway in California’s wine country. The other driver reported arm, shoulder and neck pains, but nobody was seriously injured. A breathalyzer test showed he had a blood alcohol content of .082% — just over the legally permitted level.

California Highway Patrol officers reported that Pelosi was “unsteady on his feet, his speech was slurred, and he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage.”

