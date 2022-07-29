Dream Weekend organisers excited as partygoers gear up for annual event

Entornointeligente.com /

All roads lead to Negril as partygoers gear up for one of Jamaica’s largest event series — Dream Weekend.

Ahead of the event, scheduled for July 29 to August 1, Kamal Bankay, chairman of Dream Entertainment Ltd, told The Gleaner that his team is energised and ready to put on a successful staging for 2022, after facing regulations brought on by COVID-19.

«We are feeling very excited to be back at work after so long with so many restrictions,» said Bankay.

Though the Government has relaxed COVID-19 protocols, the emergence of monkeypox locally is of concern to healthcare authorities, after the island confirmed two cases of the virus. Nevertheless, Bankay is confident that they have implemented the measures necessary to limit the spread of the viruses.

«We are following all prescribed protocols outlined by the health authorities to limit the spread of communicable diseases,» he told The Gleaner .

