Dream Weekend 2022 kicks off with fireworks

Despite the mud in the venue resulting from heavy rainfall Friday evening, thousands of patrons made their way to Long Bay Beach in Negril for Celebrity Playground, the first event of the Dream Weekend party series.

Dressed to impress in red and white outfits, partygoers danced all night as the Karim Hype, Invasion Crew, DJ Fade, Chromatic Live, and YM Ent played hit after hit, juggling tunes from soca to dancehall, as well as the hottest hip hop and R&B tracks.

As good vibes radiated through the venue, the cool sea breeze created a sense of euphoria. This was further underscored by the fireworks show that had the crowd dancing under the lights while others took quick snaps of the display.

Ensuring that patrons received their money’s worth, dancehall newcomer Marksman gave an energetic performance that had the audience singing along to his tunes while he showed off his dance moves on stage. As the youngster performed his break-out track, Verified Choppa 2 , the crowd riled up in excitement, but when he brought TikToK sensation, Biggs Don, patrons gave the show a stamp of approval, indicated by resounding cheers that echoed across the venue.

