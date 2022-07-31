Dream House | A ‘Bessa’ dream

Entornointeligente.com /

Geological activities have carved the rock formations of this aqueous dream site, occasioning a rare phenomenal occurrence in the natural world known as a blowhole. This design feat by the hands of nature displays the strong wave action of gushing water coming up through cracks in the rocks, erupting intermittently with water jetted forcefully into the air. Wow! Only a fortunate few on Earth have ever witnessed this.

But there is more, much more. Added to the synchronisation of this multi-level physical arrangement is the emergence of two separate tidal pools for swimming, naturally shaped by the surrounding rugged landscape, with various levels of sun–tanning rock platforms and two seaside firepits for outdoor barbeque get-togethers – all reached by various built-in cut-stone steps. Another wow!

What also provokes unwavering attention is the free–form swimming pool, flowing from outdoors and continuing straight under the actual elevated house, with a walkway bridge crossing its blue waters. The unabated hurrah continues!

The eye-catching, peaked–roofed residence, ‘floats’ above the jagged coastline, with the entire blissful sleeping, cooking, dining, and living arrangement (inclusive of a 110-foot wraparound balcony) levitating on columns high above the ground. Only the two-bedroom staff quarters are in a corner, and a partial pool is positioned underneath the building.

This house, right outside Oracabessa, St Mary, hides away completely amid four acres of woodland, far from the main road, protecting you from the harsh realities of this world.

