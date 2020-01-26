Entornointeligente.com /

Newsday, for the second consecutive year, will be highlighting the top performances in the PowerGen Secondary Schools Cricket League 50-over Premiership Division. Each week a player will be selected as Newsdayâs star of the week and profiled.

This week, St Maryâs College player Abdullah Cambridge had a debut to remember. His effort led the college to a four-wicket win over North zone rivals Fatima College in a low scoring match in round one at Fatima Ground in Port of Spain, last Tuesday.

Newsday: When did you start playing cricket and with what club?

Cambridge: At age 11 with Aranguez Sports Club.

How did it feel to get a five-wicket haul on debut for St Maryâs premier division team?

It was good. I did not really expect to get a five-for.

Were you nervous before the match?

We had a practice match on Sunday and one of our opening batsmen told me not to go into the game feeling pressured, so I was not really that nervous or anything.

What are your goals for the season?

I want to get my first century for the Under-16 team and five five-wicket hauls (for the premier division team).

What do you think are St Maryâs chances of winning the title?

I think we have a very good chance of winning the title this year. We have a very balanced side â” batting, bowling and fielding. Andre Seetaram, Leon Basanoo and Nick Ramlal (are some key players).

What are your goals as a cricketer?

To make West Indies. I need to improve in my batting so I could get a more all round performance.

What are St Maryâs chances against Presentation College, Chaguanas in round two on Tuesday?

We need to buckle up in the batting, too much of wickets fell in the last game.

What are St Maryâs chances in the PowerGen Intercol T20 tournament later this season?

We have the batters to bat in the T20 format and the more runs we save the better our chances are of winning. The bowlers must bowl line and length.

