Drake makes rare post about his son Adonis

Entornointeligente.com /

Canadian rapper Drake has made a rare post on Instagram about his first son, Adonis

Drake , who has kept quiet about him, wished the boy a happy birthday on Friday night, although he didnât show the his face.

“Happy Birthday King,” the 32-year-old wrote in the caption. The post has attracted close to 1.4million likes.

View this post on Instagram

Happy Birthday King 💙

A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Oct 11, 2019 at 4:05pm PDT

In 2018, rapper Pusha T released a diss track titled “The Story of Adidon” in which he claimed that Drake is hiding a secret child he had with Sophie Brussaux, a former porn star.

Drake responded that he would do everything he can to be a protective father of his son, keep him away from the nasty hip hop feuds that he deals with daily and keep him safe with his Baby Mama, according to a post by Hollywoodlife.com in October 2018.

LINK ORIGINAL: Pmnewsnigeria

Entornointeligente.com