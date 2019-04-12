 Drain Work Along South Camp Road To Cause Traffic Delays - NWA - EntornoInteligente
Drain Work Along South Camp Road To Cause Traffic Delays – NWA

Entornointeligente.com / The National Works Agency (NWA) says drainage improvement works on South Camp Road in St. Andrew will affect traffic flow this weekend.   A section of the road near the St. Hugh’s High School entrance will be reduced to single lane traffic.   In a statement Friday afternoon, the NWA said a storm water pipe culvert will be installed across the extended and existing roads.   The culvert will be laid across one driving lane at a time.   As a result, access to the area will not be entirely restricted during the period.   However, to avoid delays, the NWA says motorists may choose to use alternative routes for the 12-hour period that the activities are expected to last.    Works began early last month to widen a section of South Camp Road between Tom Redcam Drive and the Gun Court.                                         

