Dr. Thomson Fontaine’s trial date set for August 22nd

A magistrate has set August 22 as the date for Dr Thomson Fontaine, the policy advisor to the South Sudan government, to go on trial charged with obstruction of justice and incitement, in relation to public disturbances that occurred here on February 7, 2017. Fontaine, a former opposition legislator, has been on EC $75,000 bail and when he appeared before Magistrate Michael Laudat on Monday, was told that he had breached two of his bail conditions.

Fontaine, a former employee with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), had been arrested on his arrival into the country on April 23, on a bench warrant issued by Magistrate Asquith Riviere on November 22, 2018, following his failure to appear at two previous court hearings. His attorney, Cara Shillingford-Marsh, pleaded with the court not to set the August dateline for the start of the trial, arguing that it would greatly affect her client’s employment in the African country.

«It will be very difficult for Dr Fontaine to take time out of his job at such a close date and travel back to Dominica. As a human being to another human being, we are asking the court to take his employment into consideration».

When he had appeared in court on May 9, Fontaine was granted a variation of his bail allowing him permission to travel to South Sudan. But he was also informed that he had to report to the jurisdiction of the court on July 26, 2022, as well as surrender his travel documents. His attorney argued that he was unable to meet the conditions because his flight to Dominica on July 13 had been cancelled and as such, he arrived here on August 3. But Magistrate Laudat said he was still in violation of the court order as he had failed to surrender his travel documents despite his late arrival.

Former chief magistrate Gail Royer, who stood as surety for Fontaine, was informed of the situation facing the policy advisor, but said she would continue as his surety. The magistrate then ruled that Fontaine’s bail will not be revoked and will continue in the sum of $75,000.00. He is also to surrender of all his travel documents to the court immediately, and must not leave the State without first applying to the court for permission to do so 72 hours in advance.

Dr. Fontaine’s bail also stipulates that he must report to the Mahaut Police Station every Monday and Friday between 7:00 AM and 7:00 PM. He was further barred from conducting any interviews with the media on the matter directly or through a third party. The prosecution has been ordered to give disclosure to the defense on or before August 16.

