Dr Terri-Karelle Reid donates copies of book to Jamaica Library Service

Entornointeligente.com /

Host and author, Dr Terri-Karelle Reid, has donated copies of her book – My Brand Compass: The 13 Cs to building your personal brand – to the Jamaica Library Service (JLS). These books will be distributed to main libraries across the 14 parishes in Jamaica.

The book, which Reid has dedicated to her grandmother, Millicent Audrey Scott, affectionately called ‘Jeanie Baby’, is a result of the many lessons she has learnt about branding over the years, which have been summarised into 13 Cs.

According to Reid, she wanted to be able to give each main library in each parish the ability to increase their reach in areas that would not typically receive books such as hers. «The Jamaica Library Service was chosen as beneficiaries because when I was growing up, which was in the ’80s, a lot of my time was spent at Tom Redcam with my grandma. We did research and projects, and this required me to go to the library,» Reid said. «We didn’t have Google and all these different social media platforms to get information, and so the library formed a huge part of my education and complemented what I did in school,» she added.

Even with the fast-paced world, we are now living in, and with the availability of Internet access, Reid is still cognisant of the fact that there are still many persons who still depend solely on the library for their educational support. «I believe that this is my way of paying it forward. My grandma taught me that reading maketh the man. Even when people compliment me as a TV host or as a speaker, they often speak about my ability to tell a story, to connect the dots and express myself. I don’t think any of this would be possible without the importance of reading,» Reid said.

Her grandmother, she said, ensured that she started reading at an early age. Reading, spelling, dictation and composition were incorporated in her daily lessons and became a main part of her personal development. «Reading for me is always important. It exposes us to that which we know, to have clarity and context in so many ways and allows for us to enter spaces that do not always come to us,» Reid said.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com