Dr Dwight Stephenson making strides after cutting teeth in dentistry

Entornointeligente.com /

Although Dr Dwight Stephenson had initially harboured dreams of being a physician or a surgeon, when the opportunity presented itself for him to study dentistry in the Russian Federation, he did not allow it to pass him by.

Stephenson, who hails from Spanish Town, St Catherine, is a past student of Kingston College.

After pursuing a Bachelor of Sciences Degree in Food Chemistry/General Chemistry at The University of the West Indies, Mona, from which he graduated in 2007, Stephenson went abroad to pursue his dream of becoming a doctor. It was there the opportunity arose of studying stomatology (dentistry) in the Russian Federation by way of a bilateral agreement with the Government of Jamaica.

«I jumped at the chance as I got to study something that always interested me, and somewhere in Europe, where I always wanted to study after university,» Stephenson, who is being celebrated as on of the island’s outstanding healthcare heroes this month, told The Gleaner .

The 36-year-old dentist, who started his internship in January 2016 and first worked in Portland before heading to Clarendon, where he has been since 2019, has developed a passion for his field.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com