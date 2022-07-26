Dr. Dexter James tenders his resignation as CEO of DCFH

Entornointeligente.com /

Williams (l), James In the upcoming week, a vacancy for the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) will be advertised in the media, as the present CEO, Dr Dexter James, has tendered his resignation from the health facility.

Deputy Chairman of the Dominica Hospital Authority Board, Eluid Williams, confirmed the news at a press conference on Friday by stating, «he [Dr James] has however told us that he wishes to return home before the actual end of his contract.»

«It is a personal choice. He has always said that Dominica is a great place but there are some other commitments which he wishes to engage in,» Williams said.

According to Mr. Williamâs, the Trinidadian nationalâs contract should have ended and possibly been renewed on January 10, 2023, however, due to the resignation and vacation days, James will leave the island by the end of September.

He said an announcement for a suitable applicant will soon be made available to the public.

At the start of 2021, Dr. James was appointed as the CEO on a two-year contract and was assigned the task of leading the transformation of the DCFH from a Division of the Ministry of Health to a statutory agency that will be charged with the responsibility to govern the hospital in accordance with the principles of transparency, accountability and sound financial management.

Prior to that, the University of the West Indies and Walden University graduate who also holds a PhD in Health Sector Reform from the University of Bangor in Wales, United Kingdom, had also worked as the CEO of the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Barbados, but resigned in 2019, after 10 years in the position.

He has been described as a highly-skilled Caribbean professional with considerable knowledge, experience and expertise in the areas of Hospital Administration, Policy Planning and Analysis, Health Sector Reform, Financial Management, Strategic Management and Organizational Change, among other areas,

Dr. James has worked around the Caribbean in various fields and duties. His scope of work over the past year has also included participation in the final review of the Hospital Authority Bill, development of a public relations plan and a change management strategy, and preparation of the 2021/2022 work plan and budget for the Hospital Authority, among others.

According to Williams, at the time, they were looking for an individual who was highly trained, highly qualified, and highly experienced and therefore James was, «because he met the requirements and the specifications.»

