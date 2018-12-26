DR Congo election board delays vote in three cities

Entornointeligente.com / The elections have been postponed since December 2016 when President Joseph Kabila’s mandate officially expire [Kenny Katombe/Reuters] Kinshasa, DRC – Democratic Republic of Congo’s electoral commission (CENI) postponed Sunday’s presidential and parliamentary vote in three cities in the vast country, citing concerns over Ebola and violence.

CENI said in a statement on Wednesday that election in the eastern cities of Beni and Butembo in North Kivu province and the western city of Yumbi – in Bandundu province – will take in March next year.

Voting will take place in the rest of the country, the statement added.

There is an ongoing Ebola outbreak in the eastern part of the country with calls for the vote to be postponed. More than 320 people have so far been killed in the outbreak – the second worst in history.

The latest outbreak started in May 2018.

Meanwhile, ethnic violence in the western part of the country left at least 100 people dead last week.

181224090825920 The electoral commission said official results of the presidential poll will be announced on January 15.

The announcement about the postponement comes four days after CENI told Al Jazeera that polls would take place in the ebola-hit parts of the country.

Since November 28, there have been more than 500 confirmed cases of the deadly virus in North Kivu and Ituri provinces, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

More than 46 million Congolese have registered to take part in the poll that has been repeatedly delayed.

Elections were first scheduled to be held in 2016. It was then postponed to December 23 before CENI said it will be held on December 30.

181225103505577 Early this month a fire destroyed on of the main warehouses of the electoral body, destroying nearly 80 percent of the 10,000 voting machines meant for the capital, Kinshasa, home to about 15 percent of the country’s electorate.

The highly-contested poll is meant to choose a successor to President Joseph Kabila, who is due to step down after 18 years in power.

Twenty-one candidates are competing for the country’s top job.

The DRC, a country of more than 80 million people, has not seen a peaceful transition of power since it gained independence from Belgium in 1960.

SOURCE: Al Jazeera News

