DPRK top leader guides test-firing of new-type rocket system

PYONGYANG, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) — Kim Jong Un, top leader of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), guided on Wednesday the test-firing of newly-developed “large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system,” the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported Thursday.

The report said Kim learned in detail about the development of the rocket system and then watched the test-firing.

“The test scientifically confirmed that the tactical data and technical characteristics of the new-type large-caliber guided ordnance rocket reached the numerical values of its design, and verified the combat effectiveness of the overall system,” said KCNA.

Kim expressed satisfaction over the result of the test, and emphasized that the system has “a great strategic significance” for boosting the combat capability of the country’s army.

