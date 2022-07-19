DPP office boast’s 100% conviction rate for 2 years on sexual matters

Entornointeligente.com /

The office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) is boasting of a 100% conviction rate for sexual matters that have been tried at the High Court for the past two years.

These comments were made by the Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sherma Dalrymple at a press conference held at the Office of Disaster Management speaking on the Sexual Offences Act.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ180722CONVICT-RATE001.mp3 Acting Director of Public Prosecutions, Sherma Dalrymple.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

