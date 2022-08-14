Dozens killed in church fire in Egypt

Entornointeligente.com /

The fire blocked an entrance to the church in the Egyptian city of Giza, causing a stampede, officials say, adding that children were among the victims. Fire services say the blaze has been brought under control. (AA) Over 40 people have been killed and 50 injured in a fire inside a church in the Egyptian city of Giza, according to multiple media reports.

An electrical fire broke out as 5,000 worshippers gathered for Mass at the Coptic Abu Sifin church in the Imbaba neighbourhood, two security sources told Reuters news agency.

The fire blocked an entrance to the church, causing a stampede, they said, adding that most of those killed were children.

Giza, Egypt's second-largest city, lies just across the Nile from Cairo.

President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi declared on his Facebook page that he had «mobilised all state services to ensure that all measures are taken».

Fire services later said the blaze had been brought under control.

Copts are the largest Christian community in the Middle East, making up at least 10 million of Egypt's 103 million people.

Egypt has suffered several deadly fires in recent years.

In March 2021, at least 20 people died in a blaze in a textile factory in the eastern suburbs of Cairo. In 2020, two hospital fires claimed the lives of 14 Covid-19 patients.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

