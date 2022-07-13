Dozens dead, injured in Haiti’s capital in gang clashes

Entornointeligente.com /

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Dozens of peo­ple have died in four days of gang bat­tles in a vi­o­lent neigh­bor­hood of Haiti’s cap­i­tal, the lat­est erup­tion of blood­shed in a wave of in­creas­ing vi­o­lence sweep­ing the coun­try, lo­cal of­fi­cials said Tues­day.

Jean His­lain Fred­er­ick, deputy may­or in Cite Soleil dis­trict of Port-au-Prince, said that the fight­ing erupt­ed Fri­day in a clash be­tween mem­bers of two ri­val gangs and that at least 50 peo­ple had died and more than 50 were wound­ed.

The vi­o­lence be­gan just a day af­ter the first an­niver­sary of the as­sas­si­na­tion of Pres­i­dent Jovenel Moïse. Since Moïse was killed, vi­o­lence has soared in Haiti as gangs bat­tle over ter­ri­to­ry, and the gov­ern­ment has strug­gled to crack down.

The aid group Doc­tors With­out Bor­ders said that thou­sands of peo­ple were trapped in Cite Soleil with­out drink­ing wa­ter, food and med­ical care.

The or­ga­ni­za­tion called on oth­er hu­man­i­tar­i­an groups for help and it urged the gangs «to spare civil­ians.» In a press re­lease, it said three of its mem­bers were treat­ing wound­ed peo­ple in an area of Cite Soleil called Brook­lyn.

«Along the on­ly road in­to Brook­lyn, we have en­coun­tered corpses that are de­com­pos­ing or be­ing burned,» Mu­muza Muhin­do, Doc­tors With­out Bor­ders head of mis­sion in Haiti, said in the state­ment. «They could be peo­ple killed dur­ing the clash­es or peo­ple try­ing to leave who were shot — it is a re­al bat­tle­field. It is not pos­si­ble to es­ti­mate how many peo­ple have been killed.»

Lo­cal of­fi­cials said the fight­ing in­volved the ri­val gangs known as G9 and G-Pep.

The G9 is a gang coali­tion al­so known as G9 Fam­i­ly and Al­lies, led by a for­mer po­lice of­fi­cer, Jim­my Cher­izier.

Known as «Bar­be­cue,» Cher­izier has been linked in the past to mas­sacres, and his coali­tion is be­lieved to have al­lied with Moïse’s right-wing par­ty. Af­ter the pres­i­dent was killed, he called the crime «cow­ard­ly and vil­lain­ous.»

G-Pep is a gang that arose in Cite Soleil, al­though it is al­lied with oth­er armed groups from around Haiti’s cap­i­tal.

The U.N. World Food Pro­gram warned Tues­day that hunger is set to rise in Haiti, which is see­ing 26% in­fla­tion, high costs of food and fu­el, and de­te­ri­o­rat­ing se­cu­ri­ty — with in­se­cu­ri­ty in and around Port-au-Prince dras­ti­cal­ly wors­en­ing since ear­ly May.

The agency’s coun­try di­rec­tor, Jean-Mar­tin Bauer, told U.N. cor­re­spon­dents in a video news con­fer­ence that 1.3 mil­lion Haitians in the north­west and parts of the south «are one step away from famine.»

Be­cause the crim­i­nal groups block roads and at­tack trucks car­ry­ing hu­man­i­tar­i­an aid, WFP is us­ing fer­ries and air­craft to de­liv­er des­per­ate­ly need­ed food, he said.

Bauer said the agency needs $39 mil­lion for its op­er­a­tions in Haiti for the next six months, and he urged donors not to let the sit­u­a­tion in the coun­try «go from bad to worse.»

