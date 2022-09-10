Downer wants to build MMA in Jamaica

Entornointeligente.com /

WITH A number of Jamaican-born Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) athletes rising in the sport, fighter and coach Jason Downer said that he hopes to achieve at the highest levels, to help him develop the sport and give back to local communities.

«I would love to use the money that I earn from fighting to build a proper gym in Jamaica because I know they don’t have the equipment and stuff,» stated Downer, who hails from Mount Pleasant in Portland.

«Then from that we can build the sport in Jamaica and have some international MMA fighting out of Jamaica, hopefully. I feel like my thing on this planet is that I am here to give – earn stuff and help people,» he added.

With Jamaican-born Leon Edwards recently winning the UFC welterweight championship, Downer, who is in the same weight class, said he is even more motivated to excel as a MMA fighter.

«(On) the scene now, as for Jamaican talent, is growing, so overall I think it has motivated all of us as Jamaicans to know that yes, one of us (will) do it and to know that we can make it there. I hope to do the same (as Edwards) in terms of getting as far as I can in the sport and also building gyms in Jamaica that are non-profit, that’s my goal,» Downer said.

