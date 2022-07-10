Dougdeen, Campbell solid on day two of Sagicor tennis

Entornointeligente.com /

Num­ber-one seed in the Boys’ Un­der-12 di­vi­sion Ni­rav Dougdeen had a sol­id sec­ond day at the Sagi­cor Ju­nior Ten­nis Tour­na­ment at the Ed­die Tay­lor Courts, Nel­son Man­dela Park, St Clair, on Sat­ur­day.

Dougdeen opened with a con­vinc­ing 4-0, 4-2 vic­to­ry over No­vak Mal­colm on court two and con­tin­ued lat­er in the day with a dogged 4-5 (5), 4-2, 11-9 tri­umph over Christo­pher Khan to strength­en his chances of ad­vanc­ing at the end of round-robin play­offs.

Ab­ba Camp­bell-Smith, the top seed among the Girls’ U-12s al­so en­joyed a pro­gres­sive day by de­feat­ing Karis­sa Mo­hammed, the fourth-ranked play­er in the group in straight sets 4-1, 4-1. Camp­bell-Smith, the daugh­ter of for­mer Min­is­ter of Sports Dar­ryl Smith, will be the play­er to beat, hav­ing won the RBC ti­tle re­cent­ly in April and the Lease Op­er­a­tors Ju­nior Ten­nis Tour­na­ment in 2021.

It was Mo­hammed’s first loss for the day af­ter she got the bet­ter of Cyra Ram­cha­ran 5-3, 4-2. In that di­vi­sion there were al­so vic­to­ries for An­neliese Orr, the sixth-seed­ed play­er who clob­bered Anya Ro­many 4-1, 4-0; Cher­dine Sylvester who reigned supreme over Lil­ly Mo­hammed 4-0, 4-0 and Make­da Bain who de­feat­ed Reena Dougdeen 4-0, 4-1, among many oth­ers.

The Boys’ equiv­a­lent (U-12s), saw Christo­pher Khan get­ting the bet­ter of Ja­cob Jacelon 4-5(5), 4-2, 10-6; Oliv­er Har­richa­ran beat­ing San­jay Ram­chari­ta 4-1, 4-0 and Josi­ah Hills pre­vail­ing over Malachi Leach 4-2, 4-0 among oth­ers re­sults.

Mean­while, Nao­mi Mo­hammed, the sib­ling of Karis­sa, was more con­vinc­ing in her start by beat­ing Tae­gan Yeates 5-4 (7), 5-3 in the Girls’ U-14s, a lead that was fol­lowed by Arya Siewrat­tan who clob­bered Eva Pasea 4-2, 4-1 and Charde Sylvester who de­feat­ed El­yse Fer­gu­son 5-3, 4-0 in the U-14s.

Mean­while, in the U-10s, Ryan Stu­art, Ysanne Williams, Suri Ram­cha­ran and Lu­cas De Ver­teuil al­so shone bright­ly yes­ter­day. Stu­art de­feat­ed Ro­han Ram­chari­ta 1-4, 4-0, 10-6 and De Ver­teuil pro­gressed past Dis­anyo Stephens 6-4 in the Boys, while in the Girls’ U-10s—Williams clob­bered Rukha Camp­bell-Smith 4-0, 4-2 and Ram­cha­ran reigned supreme over Ze­le­na Mo­hammed 4-1, 4-0, among oth­er re­sults.

