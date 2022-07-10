Dougdeen, Campbell solid on day two of Sagicor tennis

Number-one seed in the Boys’ Under-12 division Nirav Dougdeen had a solid second day at the Sagicor Junior Tennis Tournament at the Eddie Taylor Courts, Nelson Mandela Park, St Clair, on Saturday.
Dougdeen opened with a convincing 4-0, 4-2 victory over Novak Malcolm on court two and continued later in the day with a dogged 4-5 (5), 4-2, 11-9 triumph over Christopher Khan to strengthen his chances of advancing at the end of round-robin playoffs.
Abba Campbell-Smith, the top seed among the Girls’ U-12s also enjoyed a progressive day by defeating Karissa Mohammed, the fourth-ranked player in the group in straight sets 4-1, 4-1. Campbell-Smith, the daughter of former Minister of Sports Darryl Smith, will be the player to beat, having won the RBC title recently in April and the Lease Operators Junior Tennis Tournament in 2021.
It was Mohammed’s first loss for the day after she got the better of Cyra Ramcharan 5-3, 4-2. In that division there were also victories for Anneliese Orr, the sixth-seeded player who clobbered Anya Romany 4-1, 4-0; Cherdine Sylvester who reigned supreme over Lilly Mohammed 4-0, 4-0 and Makeda Bain who defeated Reena Dougdeen 4-0, 4-1, among many others.
The Boys’ equivalent (U-12s), saw Christopher Khan getting the better of Jacob Jacelon 4-5(5), 4-2, 10-6; Oliver Harricharan beating Sanjay Ramcharita 4-1, 4-0 and Josiah Hills prevailing over Malachi Leach 4-2, 4-0 among others results.
Meanwhile, Naomi Mohammed, the sibling of Karissa, was more convincing in her start by beating Taegan Yeates 5-4 (7), 5-3 in the Girls’ U-14s, a lead that was followed by Arya Siewrattan who clobbered Eva Pasea 4-2, 4-1 and Charde Sylvester who defeated Elyse Ferguson 5-3, 4-0 in the U-14s.
Meanwhile, in the U-10s, Ryan Stuart, Ysanne Williams, Suri Ramcharan and Lucas De Verteuil also shone brightly yesterday. Stuart defeated Rohan Ramcharita 1-4, 4-0, 10-6 and De Verteuil progressed past Disanyo Stephens 6-4 in the Boys, while in the Girls’ U-10s—Williams clobbered Rukha Campbell-Smith 4-0, 4-2 and Ramcharan reigned supreme over Zelena Mohammed 4-1, 4-0, among other results.
