Doubles ice cream now being served

Anthony and June-Ann Henry have broken the mould with their latest offering—doubles ice cream.
On July 3, the inventive duo, who experimented with over 100 unique and daring flavours since they started their business in April 2017, thought that it was time that they served up their take on doubles.
«The channa ice cream was an idea that we had in 2018. We had made the channa flavour, but we didn’t want to offer it in cone-like regular ice cream. We wanted to offer it like actual doubles, so we were continuously thinking of how we could mimic what is the bara,» Henry told Sunday Guardian last week.
After putting a pause on their plans for some years, with the economy reopening as the pandemic eased, the ice cream innovators of A&J’s Premium Ice Cream finally asked their 19,000-plus followers on Facebook and other online fans whether they would welcome the idea of doubles ice cream.
«We got mixed reviews, but finally we did it,» Henry laughed.
Savoury crêpes loaded with scoops of channa ice cream and topped with a selection of typical doubles condiments like tamarind (tambrand) sauce, chadon beni sauce and crushed cucumbers were their offerings. For clients wanting slight, medium or a burst of pepper as per their typical doubles fix, their order is spiced with an appropriate serving of scorpion pepper ice cream from their line of pepper flavours.
Some customers on hearing about the creation of the daring doubles ice cream called it creative and innovative. One commentator responding to the news said, «Loving this! Y’all tek win!» while a few were not quite so sure about the new flavour profile, with one person suggesting it was an early 2023 April Fool’s joke but promising to visit them soon.
Denequa Mckenzie Fergus, who tried the doubles ice cream, gave it a good review. Mckenzie Fergus told Sunday Guardian that she had been a customer for about three years, and she and her husband were impressed with the channa flavour coming through nicely in the doubles ice cream.
Karima Rahim, commenting on the doubles ice cream, said, «All the flavours came together and made it awesome. I must commend the Henrys as they’re always trying new stuff, and it’s amazing.’ She suggested that the doubles ice cream could be an option for those looking to keep in shape.
Henry said feedback has been varied.
«It’s building. Some customers when they come, and we ask are like ‘that one is a little too weird for me.’ Some are excited. It’s building,» he laughed.
June-Ann felt those who have tried the doubles ice cream were delighted that they were able to get the real channa and pepper flavours that imitate doubles. The enterprising couple concluded that they had captured the essence of the beloved local street food.
Meanwhile, the entrepreneurs’ other 100-plus flavours have been placed in various groupings and the husband and wife team has observed that there are bestsellers, as June-Ann shared.
«We have our coconut flavours, we have coffee flavours, pistachio-based flavours, cheesecake-based flavours. Coffee generally moves fast, cheesecake is another really popular one. The range of cheesecake flavours does well,» she revealed.
The peppers are the best sellers overall. In this range, there are four flavours: Spicy Darky which is a pepper mixed with chocolate, Pepper Mango, Scorpion Pepper and the most popular pepper flavour Pineapple Chow.
