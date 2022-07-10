Doubles ice cream now being served

Entornointeligente.com /

An­tho­ny and June-Ann Hen­ry have bro­ken the mould with their lat­est of­fer­ing—dou­bles ice cream.

On Ju­ly 3, the in­ven­tive duo, who ex­per­i­ment­ed with over 100 unique and dar­ing flavours since they start­ed their busi­ness in April 2017, thought that it was time that they served up their take on dou­bles.

«The chan­na ice cream was an idea that we had in 2018. We had made the chan­na flavour, but we didn’t want to of­fer it in cone-like reg­u­lar ice cream. We want­ed to of­fer it like ac­tu­al dou­bles, so we were con­tin­u­ous­ly think­ing of how we could mim­ic what is the bara,» Hen­ry told Sun­day Guardian last week.

Af­ter putting a pause on their plans for some years, with the econ­o­my re­open­ing as the pan­dem­ic eased, the ice cream in­no­va­tors of A&J’s Pre­mi­um Ice Cream fi­nal­ly asked their 19,000-plus fol­low­ers on Face­book and oth­er on­line fans whether they would wel­come the idea of dou­bles ice cream.

«We got mixed re­views, but fi­nal­ly we did it,» Hen­ry laughed.

Savoury crêpes loaded with scoops of chan­na ice cream and topped with a se­lec­tion of typ­i­cal dou­bles condi­ments like tamarind (tam­brand) sauce, chadon beni sauce and crushed cu­cum­bers were their of­fer­ings. For clients want­i­ng slight, medi­um or a burst of pep­per as per their typ­i­cal dou­bles fix, their or­der is spiced with an ap­pro­pri­ate serv­ing of scor­pi­on pep­per ice cream from their line of pep­per flavours.

Some cus­tomers on hear­ing about the cre­ation of the dar­ing dou­bles ice cream called it cre­ative and in­no­v­a­tive. One com­men­ta­tor re­spond­ing to the news said, «Lov­ing this! Y’all tek win!» while a few were not quite so sure about the new flavour pro­file, with one per­son sug­gest­ing it was an ear­ly 2023 April Fool’s joke but promis­ing to vis­it them soon.

Denequa Mcken­zie Fer­gus, who tried the dou­bles ice cream, gave it a good re­view. Mcken­zie Fer­gus told Sun­day Guardian that she had been a cus­tomer for about three years, and she and her hus­band were im­pressed with the chan­na flavour com­ing through nice­ly in the dou­bles ice cream.

Kari­ma Rahim, com­ment­ing on the dou­bles ice cream, said, «All the flavours came to­geth­er and made it awe­some. I must com­mend the Hen­rys as they’re al­ways try­ing new stuff, and it’s amaz­ing.’ She sug­gest­ed that the dou­bles ice cream could be an op­tion for those look­ing to keep in shape.

Hen­ry said feed­back has been var­ied.

«It’s build­ing. Some cus­tomers when they come, and we ask are like ‘that one is a lit­tle too weird for me.’ Some are ex­cit­ed. It’s build­ing,» he laughed.

June-Ann felt those who have tried the dou­bles ice cream were de­light­ed that they were able to get the re­al chan­na and pep­per flavours that im­i­tate dou­bles. The en­ter­pris­ing cou­ple con­clud­ed that they had cap­tured the essence of the beloved lo­cal street food.

Mean­while, the en­tre­pre­neurs’ oth­er 100-plus flavours have been placed in var­i­ous group­ings and the hus­band and wife team has ob­served that there are best­sellers, as June-Ann shared.

«We have our co­conut flavours, we have cof­fee flavours, pis­ta­chio-based flavours, cheese­cake-based flavours. Cof­fee gen­er­al­ly moves fast, cheese­cake is an­oth­er re­al­ly pop­u­lar one. The range of cheese­cake flavours does well,» she re­vealed.

The pep­pers are the best sell­ers over­all. In this range, there are four flavours: Spicy Darky which is a pep­per mixed with choco­late, Pep­per Man­go, Scor­pi­on Pep­per and the most pop­u­lar pep­per flavour Pineap­ple Chow.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com