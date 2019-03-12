Entornointeligente.com / (Reuters) – Jeffrey Gundlach, the chief executive of DoubleLine Capital and Wall Street’s Bond King, called the increasingly popular theory backed by progressives – the Modern Monetary Theory – a “crackpot” idea.
DoubleLine's Gundlach calls Modern Monetary Theory a 'crackpot' idea
