Entornointeligente.com /

Two men have been shot dead on George and Queen Streets in Port-of-Spain this af­ter­noon.

One of the men died at the scene and an­oth­er was pro­nounced dead on ar­rival at the Port-of-Spain Gen­er­al Hos­pi­tal.

A third man was shot and in­jured.

This is a de­vel­op­ing sto­ry and we will have more lat­er.

LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian

Entornointeligente.com