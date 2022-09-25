Double murder in Laventille

Entornointeligente.com /

by Carisa Lee

Two men have been mur­dered in Laven­tille.

Ac­cord­ing to re­ports, just be­fore 10 last evening, Kevill Hills of Ce­les­tine Street, Mor­vant and An­der­son Sim­mons of Whar­ton Street Ext Laven­tille, were stand­ing in the gallery of a house on Whar­ton Street when two men wear­ing face masks and armed with firearms en­tered and opened fire.

The two men, both 41 years old, were shot sev­er­al times and died at the scene.

Their shoot­ers then ran away along Whar­ton Street.

When po­lice ar­rived they found one AR-15 ri­fle and am­mu­ni­tion next to one of the vic­tims.

The bod­ies were re­moved and in­ves­ti­ga­tions are ong­ing.

