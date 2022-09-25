Double murder in Laventille

by Carisa Lee
Two men have been murdered in Laventille.
According to reports, just before 10 last evening, Kevill Hills of Celestine Street, Morvant and Anderson Simmons of Wharton Street Ext Laventille, were standing in the gallery of a house on Wharton Street when two men wearing face masks and armed with firearms entered and opened fire.
The two men, both 41 years old, were shot several times and died at the scene.
Their shooters then ran away along Wharton Street.
When police arrived they found one AR-15 rifle and ammunition next to one of the victims.
The bodies were removed and investigations are onging.
LINK ORIGINAL: The Trinidad Guardian