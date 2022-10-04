Dottin at funeral of slain guard: Lawless nation can’t fight crime with assassins roaming

Jeffrey Peters was a son, father, brother and husband who stood for integrity, displayed loyalty, loved unconditionally, protected fiercely, spoke honestly, respected others and was deeply passionate about his work, the church and his family.
Having lost his life as he carried out his duty to protect the property of others, Pastor Clive Dottin on Monday lamented that a lawless nation cannot fight crime. He called on the authorities to do something now.
Peters and his colleague Jerry Stuart died in an ambush at Pennywise Plaza, La Romain, on September 19, after men armed with high-powered rifles opened fire on them during a deadly heist.
The officers were employed with Allied Security Ltd. A third colleague, Peola Baptiste, who was also shot in the heist, remains hospitalised.
Delivering a message of hope during Peters’ funeral at the Mt D’or Seventh Day Adventist Church in San Juan, Dottin said, «private security guards are on the list of endangered species» in T&T.
Addressing the packed church, Dottin said there were highly trained and skilled persons teaching young and impressionable youths to use guns in pursuit of quick money and material wealth, who had no respect for human life.
Relatives, friends and colleagues turned out in numbers to honour Peters, standing guard around the casket, which was draped with a blue flag bearing the company’s logo. His boots and belt were placed atop the casket as a mark of respect and honour.
Saying capitalists in T&T have no heart, Dottin said private security officers are paid low wages and often called on to make sacrifices to protect property belonging to others.
And with criminals willing to kill anyone, including women and children, for their own means, Dottin said knowing Peters as he had, Peters would not have died with hate in his heart for the gunmen.
Among the first to pay tribute to Peters was Allied Security managing director Michael Nicholas, who recalled their never-ending debates about who was the world’s greatest basketball player.
Saying Peters had become his family’s protector after they relocated to T&T, an emotional Nicholas said, «Pete had a passion for his family. He had a passion for the church. A passion for singing. A passion for work. There was nothing you could have asked Pete to do that he would not do, once it was in his power to give.»
Echoing similar sentiments was close friend Carlos Guy, who called for sweeping changes across the industry, as he appealed for Peters’ death not to have been in vain. During his brief tribute, he prompted a round of applause from the congregation, as he called out owners and operators of private security companies.
He said, «I want that this death here, before us, that it would cause us to change our operations. These men, your officers, they gave their blood, sweat and tears for the company so you guys could live in your fancy homes, in your gated apartments, and could drive your luxury cars and whatever else you do, but I am calling on you today to reinvest in your officers, in good equipment.»
He added, «Buy some armoured vehicles and give them a chance. No one should not be going home to their families.
«We all know things happen, but knowing Jeffery as I do, if he was in an armoured vehicle, he wouldn’t be here today. Give these guys, give these officers a fighting chance. Give them proper equipment.»
Peters’ siblings hugged each other at the podium as they remembered their brother’s exceptional love for all who knew him.
Estate Police Association president Deryck Richardson wiped tears as he recalled his last interaction with Peters on that fateful day. Peters was the chairman of the Allied EPA branch.
Richardson said, «He may no longer be with us, but he can never die. Not the things he stood for. He was straightforward and all he wanted to do was make a better day for the people he represented.»
Pointing to the closed casket, he added, «My friend is lying here, and on that same day we spoke, he called me at 10.53 but I couldn’t take the call. I reached out to him after at 11.23 and the same thing that happened to Jeffery, is the same thing we were discussing at 11.23 on September 19. And now I have to live with this. I have to live with the voice notes.»
Peters was later laid to rest at the Tunapuna Public Cemetery.
