Doppelganger Fitzgerald Hinds

by Jonathan Bhaggan
As I walked into the doors of the gym last week I froze. I saw a man with dreadlocks, a moustache and a noticeably arrogant demeanour and thought it was Fitzgerald Hinds. I immediately prepared myself to be blasted off my feet by hot air.
The man stood up from the bench press to his full height of six feet. Upon realising how tall this man was, I knew that this was not Fitzgerald Hinds, but a doppelganger with much larger biceps and a taller frame.
Perhaps this man with his striking resemblance to Hinds could be the answer to the crisis of criminality in Trinidad and Tobago. Perhaps, if under the cover of darkness we could replace the sitting Minister of National Security, then we could solve the paradox Trinidad and Tobago now faces.
Given that the Honourable Minister of National Security has refused to resign in the face of an escalating murder rate and harsh criticism, what can be done?
The answer is simple. We put Fitzgerald Hind’s body double in a grey suit, bathe him in expensive cologne and have him sit in on Cabinet meetings and say nothing.
We would, of course, need the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds’ consent for this to work. We will need to convince him that his hard work has earned him a long vacation.
It is, of course, not Mr Hinds’s responsibility to make the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago feel safe, as he rightfully said. Neither does the Honourable Fitzgerald Hinds take part in any police or national security operations. To paraphrase what Mr Hinds said in a press conference, he is simply there to remind the different national security agencies of the Government’s policy and to direct funds where they need to go.
Mr Hinds is not responsible for the murder rate, which, according to criminologists, is set to reach all-time highs this year unless drastic action is taken.
Mr Hinds is not responsible for making the citizens feel safe. Therefore, I will approach him with my plan to let his doppelganger replace him in his function as Minister of National Security.
We must ensure that this gym doppelganger wears a loose-fitting suit to hide his muscles so that criminals will be unaware of his martial prowess. This is to ensure that the next time someone tries to bribe Mr Fitzgerald Hinds with a Rolex worth tens of thousands of US dollars, the Doppelganger Hinds can immediately grab the criminal, Rolex in hand and wrestle him to the floor.
Doppelganger Hinds can make a citizen’s arrests on the spot and beat the living daylights out of the organised crime boss who tried to bribe the National Security Minister.
Doppelganger Hinds can then hand over this brazen criminal to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service for an offence under section 3 of the Prevention of Corruption Act Chapter 11:11.
On May 12, 2022, the National Security Minister told the media that «Someone once offered me a US$78,000 watch…I chased them out.» I am glad that Mr Hinds had the masculine prowess to chase away this criminal but we, the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago, deserve better. They deserve a Doppelganger Hinds that can jump kick the man with the US$78,000 Rolex onto the floor and then heroically restrain the Rolex Man with one hand while calling the Commissioner of Police with the other.
After performing the public service of arresting the Rolex Man, Doppelganger Hinds can then leave the running of the Ministry of National Security to whoever is responsible for actually doing national security operations and making the people of Trinidad and Tobago feel safe.
In the evenings, I hope to see Doppelganger Hinds back at the gym, lifting two hundred pounds on the bench press and squatting even more. He will need his strength to ensure that he can vehemently deny any responsibility he has for making the citizens of Trinidad and Tobago feel safe.
Minister Fitzgerald Hind’s talent for blowing industrial-grade quantities of hot air sufficient to solve Europe’s need to import Russian gas is formidable. We have to ensure that his doppelganger does additional cardio at the gym to match the lung capacity of the real Hinds.
This is the only logical way forward — to allow Mr Fitzgerald Hinds to remain in office and to increase the muscle mass and manpower of the Ministry of National Security by ensuring that we have not one, but two versions of Fitzgerald Hinds available to serve the people of the Republic.
Satire
The encyclopaedia Brittanica defines satire as follows «satire, artistic form, chiefly literary and dramatic, in which human or individual vices, follies, abuses, or shortcomings are held up to censure by means of ridicule.»
This column is by no means suggesting that the Honourable Minister is ridiculous, full of vice or worthy of censure. Rather, this column is an attempt at artistry and literary style using metaphors meant to evoke a smile.
