Don't give up your power- PNPYO head tells apathetic youth

In an impassioned plea, People’s National Party Youth Organisation (PNPYO) President Gabriela Morris has urged young Jamaicans not to give up their power by abstaining from the polls.

«Many young people are saying that they will not vote. But I am here to tell you that your vote is your voice. Don’t give up your power,» said Morris.

Speaking at the 84th annual conference of the opposition PNP at the National Arena, Morris said that there is a state of hopelessness among the youth.

She said many have chosen «chopping» (scamming) over education and are committing murder and being murdered.

Morris said that the tide can change with the opposition party.

