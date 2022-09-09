Don’t expect too much from language

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

A man charges you $100 to do a job. You hand him a $50 note and say: «I don’t have anything more, so I am giving you $50 – I will pay you when I have it.» Apart from the crushing insult that would accompany the livid rage at the feeling of ‘tecking big man fi eediat’ by trying to get wok done fi free, it is not a reaction based on a subjective view of money that is happening here. You expect your employer to be on the same page with you in terms of monetary value – and is the reason why a US$100 versus Jamaican dollar may engender different responses.

Same is with language. Language should be made for man, and not man for language. Language has kept on evolving over the years and will keep on evolving. Be it Chinese, Spanish, French, English – you name it, and also explains why a baby born in the environs of mere beast may manage nothing more than a grunt.

And so, a child is generally hooked to the predominant vernacular it experiences before and after birth. Therefore, we cannot expect too much of a language. It cannot replace our love, anger, jealousy, love, or any other qualities that define our collective humanity despite the communicational differences. Without a specific tongue, we would hardly be a people.

The following is only an example of what actually serves us most in language, and in no way suggests a preferential leaning towards Patois. But, if your neighbour’s house were on fire, do you think it would be less serviceable to him or her to shout out «Kum outa di house – it a bun dounge!» Than, «Mister, or Ms Smith, will you please extract your presence from the fiery detonation of your current residence as it is in imminent danger of a fire collapse and its eruption is inevitable?»

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com