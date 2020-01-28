Don’t blame Kartel

Entornointeligente.com /

THE EDITOR, Madam:

Jamaica’s children’s advocate Diahann Gordon Harrison should know that removing Vybz Kartel as a role model for children does not necessarily translate to a 180-degree turn for them. Also, that a child liking Kartel’s music is not going to determine his or her way forward in life, as suggested by her views shared in yesterday’s Gleaner article ‘Kick Kartel off pedestal, children’s ­advocate urges’.

My daughter admired Baby Cham when she was a child. I don’t have to remind you that he is the person who said he had his knife in his back pocket wrapped up in Gleaner, but here she is today with a Master’s degree, and some of her best friends are gay.

What I’m trying to say is that parents have to do their job and don’t pass the blame on to popular culture.

We could start by going after criminals in our Government who are definitely affecting our children in every way possible, because when our children see these people continue to commit crime with impunity, it frustrates them when you ask them to walk a straight line.

SAM BEE

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com