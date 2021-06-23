Don't be hard on yourself: Book offers help to women facing midlife woes

Entornointeligente.com / SINGAPORE – Women tend to take on a greater share of caregiving and domestic tasks and the pandemic has saddled many of them with heavier workloads, according to a recently released Deloitte survey of 5,000 women in 10 countries.

Besides these responsibilities, middle-aged women may also have to cope with physical changes brought about by menopause.

Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month Latest headlines and exclusive stories In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months* Subscribe now *Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST’s Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com