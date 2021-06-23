 Don't be hard on yourself: Book offers help to women facing midlife woes » EntornoInteligente
23 junio, 2021

Don't be hard on yourself: Book offers help to women facing midlife woes

1 min ago
1 min read
don_26_23039_3Bt_be_hard_on_yourself_book_offers_help_to_women_facing_midlife_woes.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Entornointeligente.com / SINGAPORE – Women tend to take on a greater share of caregiving and domestic tasks and the pandemic has saddled many of them with heavier workloads, according to a recently released Deloitte survey of 5,000 women in 10 countries.

Besides these responsibilities, middle-aged women may also have to cope with physical changes brought about by menopause.

Please subscribe or log in to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month Latest headlines and exclusive stories In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months* Subscribe now *Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST’s Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

LINK ORIGINAL: TheStraitsTimes

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
www.smart-reputation.com
Smart Reputation

Noticias de Boxeo

Boxeo Plus
Boxeo Plus
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation
Repara tu reputación en Twitter con Smart Reputation

Adscoins

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation