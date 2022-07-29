29 julio, 2022
Mundo

Donna-Lee Donaldson case still a missing person matter

36 segundos ago
donna_lee_donaldson_case_still_a_missing_person_matter.jpg
Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp
Entornointeligente.com /

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey says the Donna-Lee Donaldson case is still being treated as a matter involving a missing person. 

There are reports elsewhere in the media that the case has been upgraded to murder. 

But Bailey says he’s not aware of that change. 

«I don’t know where they got that from. But, we are doing a missing person investigation,» he told The Gleaner  on Friday afternoon. 

Bailey reiterated that the investigation into the disappearance of the 24-year-old social media influencer has «widened» and that «anything can happen». 

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.
LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com

Facebook Twitter Reddit Pinterest Email LinkedIN WhatsApp

Smart Reputation
Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation

Smart Reputation