Donna-Lee Donaldson case still a missing person matter

Deputy Commissioner of Police Fitz Bailey says the Donna-Lee Donaldson case is still being treated as a matter involving a missing person.

There are reports elsewhere in the media that the case has been upgraded to murder.

But Bailey says he’s not aware of that change.

«I don’t know where they got that from. But, we are doing a missing person investigation,» he told The Gleaner on Friday afternoon.

Bailey reiterated that the investigation into the disappearance of the 24-year-old social media influencer has «widened» and that «anything can happen».

