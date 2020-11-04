Donald Trump on track for key Florida victory as Joe Biden tipped to lose swaths of Latino votes

Entornointeligente.com /

US President Donald Trump’s supporters celebrate in front of the Versailles restaurant in Miami, Florida – EPA Donald Trump appeared on track on Tuesday to win the big prize of Florida in early results from his battle against Democrat Joe Biden for the White House after gigantic voter turnout in the most polarised US election for decades.

Florida is widely considered a must win for Mr Trump to retain the presidency, but opinion polls had shown Mr Biden edging even or ahead, offering the Democrat the tantalising prospect of knocking his opponent out at the start of counting.

Seen by voting experts as a crucial state for the US president in his quest for the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency, Mr Trump was leading Biden 51.2% to 47.8% with 93% of the expected votes counted. Electoral College votes are assigned to each state, in part based on their population.

The Trump campaign claimed victory there after US media reports showed him capturing swaths of the Latino vote that had previously been loyal to Democrats – although the state had yet to be called for either candidate.

“President Trump wins Florida,” the campaign tweeted.

Part of Mr Trump’s strength in Florida came from an improved performance relative to 2016 in the state’s counties with large Latino populations. Mr Trump’s share of the vote in those counties was larger than it was in the 2016 election.

For months there were complaints from Democratic Latino activists that Mr Biden was ignoring Hispanic voters and lavishing attention instead on Black voters in big Midwestern cities.

Story continues The Biden campaign disputed this but in the weeks leading up to the election, opinion polls in key states showed Mr Biden underperforming with Latinos.

Many younger Hispanics were ardent supporters of U.S. Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders during the party’s primary campaign, but in opinion polls expressed little enthusiasm for Mr Biden, viewing him as too moderate and out of touch.

In the Miami area, Latinos are predominantly Cuban Americans, where generations of families have fled communist rule in Cuba. Mr Trump’s messaging about Biden being a socialist seemed to be working with them and with Venezuelans there despite Biden’s denials.

Mr Biden’s team has long insisted that it doesn’t need to win Florida and analysts pointed to gains for the Democrat in some Trump areas of the state that might bode well in other big states.

In Miami, Juan Carlos Bertran, a 60-year-old Cuban-American mechanic, said Mr Trump “seems better to me for the country’s economy.”

“Now I have two jobs,” he said. “Before I only had one.”

