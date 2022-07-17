Don Dada of 3D art taking AR dancehall experience on tour

Entornointeligente.com /

The Don Dada of three-dimensional art, Bonito ‘Nito’ Thompson, is looking to take dancehall across shores with an international tour. «The Jamaican brand is well known around the world for sports, music, and food. Now, it’s time for art,» Thompson told The Sunday Gleaner.

He added that there is no better time than the present to look overseas. «It feels like great timing. The world has reopened, our music is going viral overseas, and artistes like Shenseea, Skillibeng, and Skeng are blowing up in the United States market. My art is directly linked to music.»

The digital artist, who emerged on the scene last year with his augmented reality exhibition – Paper Planes – is now ready to take on a new adventure and soar to even higher heights.

«I’m working on improving from the first drop to work out a few kinks and make this one even better. When it comes to making art, I sometimes can’t control when it decides to come. I did have severe artist block for a few months, but it’s a part of the artistic process. I just live in the moment when things connect the right way.»

After the non-fungible token (NFT) drop in January, Thompson shifted his focus to making the tour a reality, building one step at a time.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

LINK ORIGINAL: Jamaica Gleaner

Entornointeligente.com