DOMLEC has awarded Secondary School scholarships to four students

The Dominica Electricity Services Limited (DOMLEC) has awarded four students with secondary school scholarships from their Secondary School Scholarship Program. The company posted to their Facebook page that they are proud to continue their scholarship program this year, bringing the total students they have awarded this year to 18.

The four students they have awarded includes: Darmani Robin, who will attend the Dominica Grammar School; Kerrise O’Garro, who will attend the Portsmouth Secondary School; Fabrice Moise, who will attend the St. Mary’s Academy; and Alani Dover, who will attend the Convent High School.

The scholarships are for a duration of five years once the students continue to maintain satisfactory performance. It covers the cost of books, stationery, transportation allowance, and examination fees.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

