Dominica’s Thea Lafond secures Silver Medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games

National record holder in the Women’s Triple Jump Event and World Ranked #3 Thea Lafond, secured Dominica’s first medal at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday evening, in the Women’s Triple Jump Event.

The event was won by defending Commonwealth Games Champions Shanieka Ricketts of Jamaica, who set a new game record of 14.94 meters. Lafond placed second, and England’s Naomi Metzger placed third. Speaking with the Dominica Olympic Committee Media Officer, Garvin Richards, Lafond stated that winning a silver medal for Dominica was priceless.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN080822SILVERMEDAL001.mp3 Lafond went on to say that winning the silver medal was extremely special to her because her father was present to witness such an amazing moment.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN080822SILVERMEDAL002.mp3 National record holder in the Women’s Triple Jump Event, Thea Lafond

Thea Lafond and the President of the Dominica Commonwealth Games Association, Billy Doctrove

Meanwhile, President of the Dominica Commonwealth Games Association, Billy Doctrove, stated that the team is very proud of Thea’s performance.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN080822SILVERMEDAL003.mp3 President of the Dominica Commonwealth Games Association, Billy Doctrove

Thea Lafond and the President of the Dominica Athletics Association, Brendan Williams

President of the Dominica Athletics Association, Brendan Williams, says that Thea serves as an athlete to emulate in Dominica due to her immense achievements in sports.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN080822SILVERMEDAL004.mp3 President of the Dominica Athletics Association, Brendan Williams

