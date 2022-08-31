Dominica’s Primary Healthcare Services to focus on Community Outreach

Entornointeligente.com /

The Acting Director of Primary Healthcare, Dr. Lynora Fevrier- Drigo, has revealed that this year, Dominica’s Primary Healthcare Services will focus on community outreach. She stated that this is all in an effort to propel lifestyle changes in Dominica’s youth.

Dr. Drigo mentioned that as a part of their outreach, they will be reaching out to every single Dominican and educating them and offering various health tests.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ300822OUTREACH001.mp3 She mentioned that this community outreach initiative is important because studies presented to the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA), has shown that the Caribbean region has some of the highest rates of obesity in children in the world.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ300822OUTREACH002.mp3 Acting Director of Primary Healthcare, Dr. Lynora Fevrier- Drigo

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com