Dominicans commended for minimizing the toll of COVID-19 on the elderly and centenarians

As Dominica observes the «Month of the Elder» for the year 2022, the government is commending the nation for its «success in minimizing the toll COVID-19 has had on the elderly and centenarians.»

This year’s theme, «The Resilience and Contributions of Older Persons in a Changing World», is in keeping with the United Nations thrust on Older Persons particularly women.

In a radio address to mark the occasion, Minster for Youth Development and Empowerment, Youth at Risk, Gender Affairs, Seniors’ Security and Dominicans with Disabilities, Dr. Adis King, highlighted what she described as the resilience of Dominicaâs elderly citizens despite the many challenges.

«As we are about to turn the corner away from the threats and impacts of Covid 19, we must remain vigilant while sticking a feather in our cap as to the successes we’ve had as a nation in minimizing the toll this pandemic has had on our elderly. Again, this is a mark of the resilience of our elderly population. We must commend the respective authorities, agencies and teams that led in this endeavour,» King stated.

The Minister called for Dominicaâs centenarians whom the Dominica Council On Ageing (DCOA) regards as «our gems,» to be specially recognized during this monthâs observance and beyond for their resilience and the contributions that the have made through the challenges of the last decade.

She said reports showed that although Dominica’s centenarians did show resilience and fared well in the midst of the challenges, some were indirectly impacted by related causes.

King said the woes of Tropical Storm Erika exasperated by Hurricane Maria and compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic in less than the span of a decade, are what the elderly and the people of Dominica have had to endure.

«Today the number of centenarians has been reduced but with the pristine environment of the nature isle, these numbers will soon rise again,» she declared.

King further advised that persons must continue to wholeheartedly treasure their centenarians.

«The programs and protocols instituted by the Government of Dominica to assist our centenarians to enjoy their reign can only be worthwhile if supported by everyone in the respective communities. Let us join hands and hearts in these endeavors,» she urged.

According to King, the world is changing, and, in the process, Dominica is an inheritor of daunting challenges, challenges that are both naturally occurring and man-made.

The Minister asked the nation to join the DOCA and the older persons in Dominica to celebrate another month to showcase the value and worth of the elderly in nation building.

