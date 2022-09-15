Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominican Embassy and Consulates in Haiti were closed this Thursday morning, sources have confirmed.

As part of this emergency measure, the Dominican staff at these offices has been evacuated.

Sources have confirmed to Listín Diario that just Dominican Special Forces, that were sent this morning, will remain in the country.

Also, the heliport at the Dominican Embassy in Haiti will be open to help other international Embassies and Consulates.

This morning, the Professional Banks Association (APB) announced the closure of all bank operations in Haiti.

Yesterday, on Wednesday, most of those bank offices were affected due to the violence wave in the whole country.

Footage published on social media showed that a neighborhood in Juvénat, Pétion-Ville, was assaulted by band members.

The main enterprises in the metropolitan area of Port-au-Prince did not open its doors. They advised their clients and employees to stay home, due to the social, political and economic crisis.

