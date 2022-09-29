Dominican author closes leadership coaching gap created by the pandemic

Entornointeligente.com /

Kennedy Germain (Photo Credit: Toria Germain Photography) CASTRIES, ST. LUCIA – September 29, 2022 â» The global pandemic has worsened the migration of executives who are our leadership mentors from the workforce. This has created a coaching gap for promising leaders.

A newly released book, How to Demonstrate Effective Leadership: 24 Real-Life Examples of Grace in Action bridges that gap. The Dominican-born author is retired Procter & Gamble (P&G) executive, Kennedy Germain, and provides personal, practical examples of how anyone can lead in tough situations. It is not your typical leadership book.

How to Demonstrate Effective Leadership role models how to successfully apply twenty-four different leadership skills when faced with challenging situations from the boardroom to the classroom; whether you are a tenured or an upcoming leader.

It provides readers with:

Powerful demonstrations of how faith is a competitive advantage, An easy narrative reading versus being another dry, boring, theory-driven book, A holistic 3-dimensional approach to leadership, and An appendix full of resources for personal reflection and reference. According to an Amazon reviewer, it is «Like an MBA in a single book.»

«As a contemporary of Kennedy Germain, I found his 24 leadership chapters covering heart, hands and head both insightful and actionable.» â» Amazon Reviewer

How to Demonstrate Effective Leadership can be purchased (paperback – USD 14.99 and Kindle – USD 9.99) directly on Amazon at this link or through Germain Empowerment website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR â» Dominican-born KENNEDY A. GERMAIN immigrated to the US where he joined Procter & Gamble, a leading multinational consumer goods corporation. Kennedy retired as an executive, after 32 years with P&G, a company recognized as the developer of some of the world’s greatest business leaders. While there, he gained extensive leadership experience working in several of P&G’s business units around the world. Kennedy is now the President and CEO of Germain Empowerment LLC and resides in St. Lucia.

You can learn more about Kennedy Germain or contact him by going to his Website: https://germainempowerment.com .

