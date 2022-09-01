Dominican a part of 16 to receive Honorary Doctorates from UWI

Entornointeligente.com /

Several prominent Caribbean nationals are set to receive Honorary Doctorates from the University of the West Indies (UWI), and a part of that 16, is Dominican national, Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia- Henry. These Caribbean nationals are being honored for their contributions to areas including sport, culture, law, business and science.

Dr. Doumbia- Henry; who is the President of the World Maritime University, an international lawyer, a global leader on maritime law, labor standards and labor law, and law of international organizations; is being honored for her work in International Labor and Maritime Law.

The UWI said the 16 graduands will join a prestigious list of fewer than 500 persons who have been awarded honorary degrees since 1985. The UWI’s 2022 Graduation Ceremonies take place between October 8 and November 5.

The schedule for the 2022 ceremonies and the list of 16 honorary graduands are as follows:

Five Islands Campus – Saturday 8 October, 2022 Sir Richard Benjamin Richardson of Antigua and Barbuda for his contribution to Sport – Doctor of Laws (LLD ) Alston BECKET Cyrus of St. Vincent and the Grenadines for his work as a Soca Artiste/Composer – Doctor of Letters (DLitt) Open Campus – Saturday 15 October, 2022 (Virtual) Dr. Cleopatra Doumbia-Henry, PhD, LLM of Dominica for her work in International Labour and Maritime Law – Doctor of Laws (LLD) Sir Hugh Anthony Rawlins of St. Kitts and Nevis for contributions to the Judicial arena – Doctor of Laws (LLD ) Cave Hill Campus – Saturday 22 October, 2022 Dr. Joy St. John of Barbados for her work in Medicine and Public Health leadership – Doctor of Science (DSc ) His Excellency Ambassador Gabriel Abed of Barbados/UAE for Entrepreneurship and pioneering Digital Currency – Doctor of Laws (LLD) Mr. E. Neville Isdell of Ireland for contributions to Business and Philanthropy – Doctor of Laws (LLD)

St. Augustine Campus – Thursday 27 October, Friday 28 October and Saturday 29 October, 2022. Dr. Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted of Trinidad and Tobago for contributions to Agricultural Science and Nutrition – Doctor of Science (DSc) Ms. Ingrid L-A Lashley of Trinidad and Tobago for her work in Corporate Banking/Finance – Doctor of Laws (LLD) Ms. Rosalind Gabriel of Trinidad and Tobago for her work as a Band Leader/Entertainer – Doctor of Letters (DLitt) Dr. Wayne A. I. Frederick of Trinidad and Tobago for contributions to Surgical Science – Doctor of Science (DSc) Lord Robert Nelson of Trinidad and Tobago for contributions to culture and Calypso – Doctor of Letters (DLitt)

Mona Campus – Thursday 3 November, Friday 4 November and Saturday 5 November, 2022 Professor The Honourable Orlando Patterson of Jamaica for his work as a Historical and Cultural Sociologist – Doctor of Letters (DLitt) Senator The Honourable Dr. Rosemary Moodie of Jamaica/Canada for Paediatric Medicine and Philanthropy – Doctor of Science (DSc) Mr. Adam Stewart of Jamaica for his work as an Entrepreneur/Philanthropist – Doctor of Laws ( LLD ) Ms. Diane Jaffee of The USA for her work in Finance – Doctor of Laws (LLD)

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com