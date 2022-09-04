Entornointeligente.com /

Following successful watch parties for the premiere and second episodes of ‘House of the Dragon’, the prequel of the hugely popular Game of Thrones tv series, the Watchers on the Wall, a group of avid Game of Thrones fans in Dominica, are gearing up to host another watch party for the third episode this evening.

House of the Dragons is a fantasy drama that is set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. It chronicles the beginning of the great turmoils in the powerful House Targaryen and focuses on the events that led to the Targaryen civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons.

While thousands of subscribers of HBO Max reported that they had trouble watching the hotly anticipated debut of the ‘House of the Dragon’ on Sunday, the 21 st of August 2022 , the Watchers on the Wall here in Dominica, successfully held a watch party for the premiere and subsequent episode with the support of Image Area, a local video creator, and Madhausx Consulting, a local management and marketing consulting group.

In the wake of the highly successful premiere of the House of the Dragon that saw itself being declared as the most-watched series premiere in 2022, edging the premieres of ‘Stranger Things 4’ and ‘Euphoria’ Season 2, the Watchers on the Wall are continuing their own successful watch parties at home with an event for episode 3 of House of the Dragon which is scheduled to be held 7 oâclock tonight at the Ka-Tai Restaurant on 42 Old Street in Roseau.

Entrance to tonightâs watch party is FREE.

The ‘Watchers on the Wall’ has a group page on Facebook where more details about this activity can be found.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica News Online

Entornointeligente.com