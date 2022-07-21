Dominica to host 7th Annual Meeting of the OECS Council of Tourism Ministers

Entornointeligente.com /

Dominica will host the 7th Annual Meeting of the OECS Council of Tourism Ministers to be held on Thursday July 21st, 2022, at the Cabrits Resort and Spa, Kempinski.

Dominica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Denise Charles will be the chair of the OECS Council of Tourism Ministers.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ200722OECSMEET001.mp3 The Minister says Intra-regional travel will be number one priority on the agenda for discussions at the meeting on Thursday.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/MJ200722OECSMEET002.mp3 Dominica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Denise Charles

Meanwhile, OECS Tourism Ministers started arriving to Dominica ahead of the meeting. Deputy Prime Minister of Saint Lucia, and the Minister for Tourism, Investment, Creative Industries, Culture and Information, Hon. Ernest Hilaire, was seen landing in Dominica at the Douglas- Charles Airport.

