Dominica to begin its quest for medals at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday

All focus will be pool side as Dominica gets its campaign underway at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games on Friday.

National Swimmer Warren Lawrence will be the first athlete on deck as he makes history to become the first swimmer to represent Dominica at the Commonwealth Games.

The 18-year-old, who is the son of former Olympic Swimmer Woodrow Woody Lawrence will participate in the Men’s 50 meter butterfly heats and Men’s 100 meter backstroke heats.

The events will get underway at 10:30am (5:30am Caribbean Time) at the Sandwell Aquatics Center in Birmingham.

