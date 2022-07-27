Dominica team in UK to participate in 2022 Commonwealth Games

Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica Commonwealth Games Association (CGA) has once again announced its representation on the international sporting stage, with an 18- member delegation comprising of eleven (11) athletes and seven (7) officials and support staff, competing in Swimming, Cycling and Athletics at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Games, which will be held in Birmingham, England, will commence on July 28 th 2022. The Dominica team, which has arrived in England, will be led at the opening ceremony by national triple jump and long jump record holder, Commonwealth Games bronze medalist and two-time Olympian, Thea Lafond.

The team, detailed below, is headed by Chef de Mission, Mr. Woodrow «Woody» Lawrence OLY, who has a wealth of knowledge and experience in this role, both from a managerial and athlete perspective.

The coach for Swimming is Gino Deflorian. His team includes Warren Lawrence (Male 50m Freestyle, 100m Freestyle, 50m Backstroke, 100m Backstroke, Butterfly)

The Track and Field’s coaches are Aaron Gadson and Godwin Dorsette. Their athletes include Thea Lafond (Female Triple Jump), Mariah Toussaint (Female Long Jump), Kianne Benjamin (Female 100m), Judah Coriette (Male 800m), Dennick Luke (Male 800m), Derick St Jean (Male 400m), Dillon Simon (Male Shot Put) and Tristan James (Male Long Jump).

The Road Cycling coach is Levi Baron and his two athletes Kohath Baron and Kevon Boyd.

The Dominica CGA will also be supported by Physiotherapist Kaitlyn Larocque, Press Attaché Garvin Richards and Attaché Chae Horsford, whilst accompanied by the President Mr. Billy Doctrove and Secretary General, Ms. Fenella K. Wenham who, in addition to other duties will be attending the Commonwealth Games Federation General Assembly.

Mr. Brendan Williams, Dominica CGA Athletes Representative will also be present at the Games primarily in his capacity as Chair of the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) Athlete Advisory Commission and will also be attending the inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championships and Commonwealth Esports Forum which will be held subsequent to the Games.

Dominica enter the Games looking to build on the organizations previous medal tally of two (2) medals achieved at the Commonwealth Games held in 2018, whilst making history as Dominica competes in Swimming for the first time at the Commonwealth Games and fields its youngest ever road cycling team.

President of the Dominica Commonwealth Games Association Billy Doctrove stated in a press statement that he is «happy» that Dominica is able to participate in swimming on an international level once again.

«We are happy to be able to once again compete in Swimming on the international stage after so many years and would like to take this opportunity to commend the athletes and coaches on the work they have put into ensuring the team is in the best shape to represent Dominica,» he said

Unfortunately, he added that athletes have had some injuries, scheduling conflicts and academic commitments which has resulted in the team being slightly smaller than projected. However, he is confident that the final team selected will represent Dominica proudly.

«Over fifty percent of the athletes chosen are current national record holders in their respective disciplines which speaks well to the quality of athletes chosen.»

Doctrove, also commented that over the past six months the association have invested approximately XCD $80,000.00 dollars into ensuring the prospective and final athletes have been able to receive access to coaching, physiotherapy services, travel to competitions and purchase of equipment and supplements among other things.

«We are confident this sizable investment made possible, thanks to grant funding from the Commonwealth Games Federation will directly correlate to positive results for the team.»

Meantime, Chef de Mission, Woody Lawrence stated that he is calling on all Dominicans in Birmingham and the UK by extension to come out and support Team Dominica.

«Your support is key to our athleteâs performance and we are looking forward to another excellent Games as the organizers have placed considerable time, planning and finances into ensuring the best for the delegations.»

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games and commonly known as Birmingham 2022, is an international multi-sport event for members of the Commonwealth that is scheduled to be held in Birmingham, England from 28 July to 8 August, 2022.

Detailed information such as the competition schedule for Dominica’s athletes, biographies on each team member and other additional information will be posted on our Facebook page Dominica Commonwealth Games Association and our website www.doc.dm in the upcoming days.

