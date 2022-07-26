Dominica State College Now Offers CAPE Programs

Entornointeligente.com /

Dominica State College (DSC) announces the introduction of its CAPE programs Mathematics, Information Technology, Biology, and Business Studies: Management of Business within its General Studies Department. The programs offer a range of academic, vocational, and technical skills, leading to eventual certificates and diplomas.

Nadine Riviere, Dean of the General Studies Department of the Dominica State College, believes that introducing CAPE programs to DSC is a necessary decision. She stated that CAPE studies have become increasingly popular in Dominica, so offering it at the college is a necessary decision. This initiative makes us more attractive to students who wish to do CAPE and puts us on par with our regional counterparts.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN260722DSC001.mp3 Public Relations & Recruitment Officer, Monelle Alexis- Edwards, speaking on behalf of Nadine Riviere, Dean of the General Studies Department of the DSC

From September 2022, students can participate in the institution’s CAPE Programme or CAPE Support. The CAPE Programme allows students to complete one (1) or two (2) of the four areas of study. The students will study all the required classes to fulfill the CAPE syllabus, including Mandatory Communication Studies and Caribbean Studies.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/07/LN260722DSC002.mp3 Public Relations & Recruitment Officer, Monelle Alexis- Edwards

The admissions deadline is August 5, 2022. For information about the cost, contact the General Studies Department at 275-3667. CAPE, a programme within the General Studies Department of the Dominica State College, increases the offering of the College and is set to benefit students and members of the public interested in evening classes.

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com