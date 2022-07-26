Dominica State College now offers CAPE Programmes

Entornointeligente.com /

Dominica State College (DSC) announces the introduction of its CAPE programmes Mathematics, Information Technology, Biology, and Business Studies: Management of Business within its General Studies Department. The programmes offer a range of academic, vocational, and technical skills, leading to eventual certificates and diplomas.

Nadine Riviere, Dean of the General Studies Department of the Dominica State College, believes that introducing CAPE programmes to DSC is a necessary decision.

«CAPE studies have become increasingly popular in Dominica, so offering it at our College is an necessary decision. This initiative makes us more attractive to students who wish to do CAPE and puts us on par with our regional counterparts,» said Nadine Riviere, Dean of the General Studies Department of Dominica State College. «We hope our students take full advantage of the programmes as they can serve as side options. Also, we look forward to extending the programmes to members of the public in the evenings.»

From September 2022, students can participate in the institutionâs CAPE Programme or CAPE Support. The CAPE Programme allows students to complete one (1) or two (2) of the four areas of study. The students will study all the required classes to fulfill the CAPE syllabus, including Mandatory Communication Studies and Caribbean Studies. For Cape Support, students must be enrolled in the Collegeâs Associateâs Programme for that corresponding major and will only do additional CAPE classes to complete the CAPE Syllabus.

For acceptance into the CAPE programme, students must have five (5) CSEC subject passes at general proficiency level with grades 1, 2, or 3, including English A or Mathematics, a completed application form, one passport-size photo, the biodata page of their passport or birth certificate and application fee $90 (non-refundable). The admissions deadline is August 5, 2022. For cost information, contact the General Studies Department at 275-3667.

CAPE, a programme within the General Studies Department of the Dominica State College, increases the offering of the college and is set to benefit students and members of the public interested in evening classes.

