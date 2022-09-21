Dominica Solid Waste Corporation undertakes National Highway Cleanup

Entornointeligente.com /

The Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment is undertaking a National Highway Cleanup activity effective October 12 th , 2022. Owners of Derelict and Abandoned vehicles are cordially informed that the Dominica Solid Waste Management Corporation will be undertaking the removal of derelict vehicles as part of the project.

Derelict vehicle means: any abandoned or discarded motor vehicle; or any motor vehicle stored or kept in a public place, which is in a dilapidated condition that it cannot be safely used for the purpose of transportation.

According to Section 40 (1) of the 2002 Dominica Solid Waste Management Act: Derelict Vehicles shall be taken by the owner to an approved site designed by the Corporation for the purpose. Section (3): Where the owner of any derelict vehicle cannot be identified, the said vehicle will be removed to an approved site. Owners of derelict vehicles are to be removed by October 7 th , 2022. Failure to do so will result in the derelict vehicles being towed to the Fond Cole Sanitary Landfill.

