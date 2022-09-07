Dominica Seeking To Strengthen Trade Links Within CARICOM

Entornointeligente.com /

Dominica is moving to establish trade depots in Caribbean countries as the island seeks to solidify existing trade links within CARICOM.

Trade Minister Ian Douglas said as the authorities move forward to bring the initiative into fruition, they will work closely with stakeholders to devise ways that small businesses can benefit from this initiative, grow and become more successful.

Mr. Douglas said the Roosevelt Skerrit administration is playing its part to ensure the growth of all sectors remains viable and, in the long term, has a positive impact on economic life in the country.

LINK ORIGINAL: RJR News

