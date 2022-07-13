Dominica records 12th homicide for 2022

Entornointeligente.com /

Dominica has recorded another homicide as the island’s murder toll rose to 12 last night.

A 34-year-old Mahaut man, Allen Pacquette, the latest victim, succumbed to gunshot wounds he sustained on Tuesday evening, July 12, 2022.

According to reports, the shooting incident occurred at about 10:20 PM while Pacquette was celebrating the birthday of his twin children on Goodwill Road near the Woodbridge Bay Port and the old Public Works area.

The reports also indicate that Pacquette was shot by an individual who disembarked from a Honda HRV.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the murder of a 31-year-old man, Alston Lawrence of Elmshall who resided at Tarish Pit.

Lawrence was gunned down at his home in Tarish Pit by an unknown individual at about 10:10 PM on July 10 th , 2022.

Lawrence was pronounced dead at 11:00 PM by a medical doctor to become the 11 th homicide on the island for 2022.

The police are calling on the general public with any information to assist in solving this homicide as the assailant remains at large.

Another man is currently nursing gunshot wounds at the Dominica China Friendship Hospital (DCFH) inflicted by a police officer.

