Dominica Nurses Association celebrates 65 years in existence

Entornointeligente.com /

The Dominica Nurses Association is celebrating their 65-year anniversary on Monday August 22nd. During a press conference this morning at the Dominica Public Service Union, the association highlighted the strong history of the association, and the great support they have given to nurses over the years.

President of the association, Mrs. Yolanda Rodney- Jno Baptiste, stated that she is elated that the association is celebrating its 65 years in existence.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ220822DNA001.mp3 Rodney- Jno Baptiste acknowledged the founders of the association, for having the vision of this association and making it a reality. She highlighted the tremendous work and contribution that the past presidents have done.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ220822DNA002.mp3 The President revealed the week of activities that will be taking place to commemorate the association’s anniversary.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ220822DNA003.mp3 Mrs. Rodney- Jno Baptiste mentioned that the association will have a fun sports day at Lindo Park in Goodwill.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/MJ220822DNA004.mp3 President of the Dominica Nurses Association, Mrs. Yolanda Rodney- Jno Baptiste

LINK ORIGINAL: Dominica Vibes News

Entornointeligente.com