Dominica is said to be on track to achieving its Clean/ Green Energy goal by 2030 with the construction of its Geothermal Plant.

That is according to the Chief Operations Officer at DOMLEC, Ian Ramrattan.

He was speaking at a media tour at the plant where he gave more details.

https://www.dominicavibes.dm/wp-content/uploads/2022/08/LN290822ENERGY.mp3 Chief Operations Officer at DOMLEC, Ian Ramrattan

